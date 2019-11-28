BiFab set to benefit from wind farm contract

EDF Renewables has announced that BiFab will build foundation jackets for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm.

The energy giant announced that all of the 54 turbines will be assembled at the Port of Dundee, while BiFab would build eight of the foundation jackets.

Construction of components for the project is now underway, with offshore construction expected to start in June 2020 and full commissioning completed in 2023.

It is expected to provide low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes.

However, BiFab said the negotiations have yet to be completed.

A DF Barnes spokesperson said: “We welcome this positive statement from EDF in relation to the NnG project and the opportunities it presents for communities in Fife and the Isle of Lewis. Our team is working flat out to secure new contracts that bring work to Scotland. We can confirm that BiFab is in final negotiations with Siapem to deliver jackets and remain hopeful of securing work on the piles.

“Since acquiring the company we have been greatly encouraged by the continuing support we’ve received from our stakeholders and local communities. We are successfully completing the contract to deliver piles for the Moray East development and stand ready to play our part in maximising the opportunities for Scotland that will come from offshore wind projects. We want to congratulate the BiFab team for their success to date and thank them for their hard work.”

NnG project director Matthias Haag, said: “It is a great day and we look forward to working with all the teams on what will be a fantastic project for Scotland and for EDF Renewables.

“Each of our main contractors will be introduced to further Scottish contractors through the Forth and Tay offshore cluster which we have supported since it was formed this year. It is designed to maximise local supply chain and employment opportunities as much as possible.”

The Scottish Government’s Finance Secretary Derek Mackay added: “This is positive news for the Port of Dundee, Eyemouth Harbour and BiFab in Fife, which are set to benefit from the associated jobs and investment in the local community, demonstrating the strengths and potential of our indigenous supply chain.

“The Scottish Government is actively encouraging developers to explore every possible option to help the Scottish supply chain in the development of future offshore wind projects. While we believe that much more is possible from across the whole sector, today’s announcement is another welcome step in the right direction.”