Carr’s Flour Mills Ltd will receive around £357,000 from Transport Scotland to build new grain storage facilities at Kirkcaldy Harbour.

That will help them move more wheat by sea, and is estimated willl keep around 1.1 million lorry miles off the road each year, with 390,000 miles saved annually in Scotland.

The funding has welcomed by the company which operates UK wide with his headquarters in the Lang Toun - and which also has major plans to resyore the Goergian house at its base on The Path to its former glory.

Carr's Flour Mill, Kirkcaldy

Rob Munro, managing director of Carr’s Flour Mill, said: “A significant amount of the wheat delivered to the mill currently arrives by sea, with the smaller proportion being local wheat delivered by road. The expansion of the facilities at Kirkcaldy Harbour will allow for an increase in the size of vessels brought in by sea, which will significantly reduce road traffic.

“We are exceptionally proud that these essential works will help ensure the longevity of Carr’s Flour Mill and the port facilities, whilst also giving job security for our staff.

“We are glad that this project, in conjunction with our partners Forth Ports, will allow us to use larger vessels to access Kirkcaldy for many years to come. We look forward to working with Transport Scotland in developing what can be achieved here.”

A boat laden with grain sails into Kirkcaldy Harbour to unload at Carr's Flour Mill

The Kirkcaldy mill has a long history of flour production dating back to 1826, and is the site of Carr’s head office today.

It is one of only two remaining flour mills in Scotland.

Earlier this year, it triumphed at the Food Manufacture Excellence Awards – the company’s harbour base was part of its win for Ingredients Manufacturing Company of the Year.

Graeme Dey, Minister for Transport said: “I’m pleased to see Carr’s receive this grant funding to help them build on their success when it comes to moving wheat by sea.

Graeme Dey MSP< Minister for Transport and Julius Deane, Wheat Director, Carr's Flour

“It’s exciting to see a Scottish company show what can be achieved with this type of funding and I’m pleased to be able to highlight their work during Climate Change week.”

