Blue ribbon cut as new-look pharmacy opens its doors in Cupar
The event, which served as a celebration of serving the local community, saw local resident, and customer, Christopher Morley, cut the blue ribbon to welcome in the new era. The branch also made a donation of £250 to The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association as Christopher uses a guide dog.
The business, which is part of Numark Pharmacy, will be run by pharmacy manager Elizabeth Wood who said: “It’s been a wonderful morning at Rowlands Pharmacy Crossgate. It was lovely to welcome the community into the store and re-cement our commitment to them. As community pharmacists we’re a pillar of healthcare for the locality and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.”
Mr Morley added: “I’ve had a fantastic time. It was an honour to officially open the doors and welcome customers in. Community pharmacies are so important in providing access to healthcare and I’m proud to have supported Numark Pharmacy in providing this much needed facility.”
As part of NHS Pharmacy First Scotland, community pharmacies provide expert advice in treating a range of common conditions from seasonal illnesses such as coughs, colds, sore throats, earache, and hayfever, to common skin conditions including athlete’s foot, acne, eczema, verrucas and warts, along with common clinical conditions. This is in addition to prescription dispensary, vaccination services, over the counter medications, emergency contraception and medication review. The new pharmacy is located on 1 Crossgate , Cupar