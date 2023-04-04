B&M will officially launch its expanded unit at Riverside Retail Park, Leven, on Saturday, April 29.

The work was done following feedback from regular customers who said they wanted a larger shop with even more products to browse.

The 21,512sqft store will now offer an even bigger selection of bargains from big brands across a variety of departments.

The store will also boast its own 3296sqft garden centre.