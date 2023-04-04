News you can trust since 1871
B&M announces date for opening of expanded store in Fife

A major discount retailer is set to unveil a bigger store in Fife.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:29 BST

B&M will officially launch its expanded unit at Riverside Retail Park, Leven, on Saturday, April 29.

The work was done following feedback from regular customers who said they wanted a larger shop with even more products to browse.

The 21,512sqft store will now offer an even bigger selection of bargains from big brands across a variety of departments.

The store will also boast its own 3296sqft garden centre.

A spokesperson for the store said: “We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new and improved store. We’re all really excited to welcome our customers through the doors very soon.”

