B&M announces date for opening of expanded store in Fife
A major discount retailer is set to unveil a bigger store in Fife.
B&M will officially launch its expanded unit at Riverside Retail Park, Leven, on Saturday, April 29.
The work was done following feedback from regular customers who said they wanted a larger shop with even more products to browse.
The 21,512sqft store will now offer an even bigger selection of bargains from big brands across a variety of departments.
The store will also boast its own 3296sqft garden centre.
A spokesperson for the store said: “We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new and improved store. We’re all really excited to welcome our customers through the doors very soon.”