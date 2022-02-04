B&M to open new Fife store this month, creating 50 jobs

The doors are set to open to a new B&M store in Fife - creating 50 new jobs.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:38 am

The discount retailer will open its latest store in Cupar on Saturday, February 19.

It will feature its own garden centre

B&M are set to open a new Fife store

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

“We are all really excited to get the doors open.”

