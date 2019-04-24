Boost for Fife producer of broccoli crisps

A Cupar-based producer of broccoli crisps is set to see its business grow after winning a listing with one of the UK’s leading foodservice providers.

Growers Garden was founded by 16 broccoli growers who have worked together for more than 30 years as a cooperative, growing fresh broccoli, cauliflower and kale in Fife, Perthshire, Angus and the Scottish Borders.

It is believed that the crisps are a world first because they are made with fresh broccoli, and they are an example of the innovative steps the farmers have taken to ensure that farming is sustainable.

Made from 100 per cent natural ingredients and vegan-friendly, gluten, dairy, lactose and wheat free, the crisps are produced using the ‘wonky’ vegetables which would normally be discarded as food waste.

One of only three local Scottish producers selected by Bidfood Scotland as part of their campaign, Growers Garden will now have access to Bidfood’s extensive network and 5000 trade customers around the country including pubs, restaurants, hospitals, hotels, and more.

Bidfood Scotland’s supplier development manager, Katie Sillars, will also work closely with Growers Garden to help them increase production, create new products and attain their healthy living accreditations.

Growers Garden was chosen alongside two other small producers, after a call out from Bidfood Scotland, for companies making healthy and delicious food and drink as part of the foodservice provider’s ‘Grabbing Goodness on the Go’ campaign.

Coinciding with the Scottish Government’s consultation on improving the out-of-home food environment, the campaign aims to put a greater focus on healthy, out-of-home convenience food and drink options across the industry.

Ms Sillars said: “Having access to our network will give Scottish suppliers a real boost and could allow them to increase production, bringing that part of their business back to Scotland and supporting local jobs and the Scottish economy.”

Alan Wallace, Growers Garden commercial manager, said he hoped that working with Bidfood Scotland would help to increase awareness of their brand and distribution across Scotland.

He said: “Bidfood Scotland is very well established and not only offers the support that small producers like us require, but also has the infrastructure to cover the length and breadth of Scotland on a daily or weekly basis.”