Boost for Kirkcaldy High Street as The Works returns to town

National discount chain The Works has opened a new store on Kirkcaldy High Street.

The discount retailer, popular for its extensive range of books, art and craft materials, gifts, toys, DVDs, games and stationery, opened its doors on Friday on the site of the former Occasions gift shop.

The move comes 11 years after The Works previously left Kirkcaldy when the store within the Mercat closed as part of a cost-cutting exercise following administration.

However, since being taken over by its current owners, the company has gone from strength to strength, expanding its product range and aiming to open around 50 new stores in the UK each year.