Boost to Kirkcaldy town centre with KStreet venture

Kirkcaldy High Street could be about to get a much needed shot in the arm thanks to an exciting new venture to transform the upper floor of the former McDonald’s restaurant.

The ambitious development, entitled KStreet, which boasts a live performance area, burger bar, open plan barber shop, vaping area and two tattoo parlours, could be open for business within the next six months, if all goes to plan.

It aims to attract a younger generation of people back to the town centre and is the brainchild of Mike Lowe, owner of the successful Cupcake Coffee Box outlet, which took over the former McDonalds restaurant building four years ago.

With refurbishment work having already started to bring about the transformation of the first floor area, Mike said he is confident that the new venture will build on the success of the existing cafe area downstairs.

“Our plan for Cupcake Coffeebox was to create a community hub rather than merely just a cafe and I think we’ve been successful in that aim.

“We open from 6.30am every morning and while we offer the usual service throughout the day, we also play host to a wide range of club and events nights such as gin and wine evenings, writing classes and Spanish lessons.

“We’ve also have open mic and comedy nights and we now want to take that idea and create something for the younger market, hence KStreet.”

“Not only are we offering an easy start up for small businesses, we want the performance area to be community-led, allowing people, whether they have performed live before or not, to be able to come and play without being charged for the privilege.

“With promotion through social media we want KStreet to be part of the changes of what needs to happen to make the High Street more vibrant.”

Mike admits he’s frustrated by a lot of the negativity surrounding the current state of town centre, insisting all is not lost.

“There is no getting away from the reality that our High Street is undergoing huge change, but that’s only reflective of what’s happening nationally.

“We have to reinvent our High Street. There is huge potential in Kirkcaldy for small independent traders, for leisure and for the development of an early evening economy.”

Mike said he’d been contemplating the KStreet idea for three years and is convinced that the time is now right for the venture to be a success.

“It will work because everyone involved will be in it together and have a vested interest in making it a success,” he explained.

And with Mike confident that an alcohol licence, to complement the one already in place for the downstairs venture, will be in place by the time KStreet opens its doors later this year, he’s confident the ambitious plans will prove positive for the town centre.

“We want to give people the reason to come to Kirkcaldy. What could be more positive than that?“