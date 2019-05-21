BrewDog submits plans for Fife bar

Craft beer giant BrewDog has revealed plans for a new bar in the heart of St Andrews.

The company announced in April 2018 that it planned to open a bar in the town – one of six in Scotland.

BrewDog has now submitted plans for a bar at the site of Nardini on South Street, which had been closed since Christmas, seeking permission from Fife Council to change the use of the building from a restaurant to a public house.

In the application, it states that BrewDog has secured a lease on the premises, subject to securing the requisite planning consents.

If the proposal is given the go ahead, as well as offering drinks, the bar will also offer food.

Trading hours would be from 10am until midnight on Sundays-Thursdays, with closing at 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

In the report, it states: “The proposed change of use will enable the applicant to begin trading from the property, whilst also providing a productive, economic use that will create employment, contribute to the vitality and viability of the city centre, and complement and enhance the surrounding area’s existing food and drink offer.”

BrewDog was established in 2007 as a specials brewer of premium craft beers, and it has grown rapidly since then.

Its beers are now sold across the UK and in more than 50 countries around the world.

It also operates around 40 BrewDog bars across the UK, as well as another 20 more worldwide.