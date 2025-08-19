Briggs Marine: contract landmark for Burntisland based company

A Fife company has hit a significant milestone thanks to its latest defence sector contract.

Burntisland based Briggs Marine has confirmed its role as a key sub-contractor to Serco following the recent award of the Royal Navy’s maritime services contracts.

The deal marks the continuation of a partnership that has spanned over 17 years, delivering critical marine support services to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD). The contract will see Briggs deliver Range Safety and Aircrew Training (RSACT) services at a number of locations around the UK.

The subcontract is in addition to Brigg’s recent award to deliver moorings, aids to navigation and target maintenance for MOD across the UK, Gibraltar, Cyprus and South Atlantic and means that the business has amassed a defence sector order book of almost £1/4 billion so far this year.

Briggs will deliver the RSACT service from October for a period of five years. It will be responsible for crewing, management and operation of a fleet of 15 vessels in support of a complex programme of training and safety duties around the UK.

“We are delighted to receive this key sub-contract, which marks a further evolution of our close collaboration with Serco and Ministry of Defence on this prestigious contract,” said Iain Ross, director of port and marine at Briggs. “Over the past 17 years, we have worked with our Serco colleagues to support them in delivery of innovative, reliable and cost-effective marine solutions that support the Royal Navy’s mission-readiness.”

The new contracts not only strengthen Briggs Marine’s position within the defence sector but also reflect the company’s ongoing investment in people, vessels, and infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

“We look forward to building on our success and continuing to support Serco and the Royal Navy with the same dedication and professionalism that has defined our partnership for nearly two decades,” added Ross.

Guy Barker, Serco’s maritime services director added “Our success depends on trusted partners like Briggs Marine, whose expertise and commitment to excellence are vital to our support capabilities. This partnership with Briggs represents a significant step in ensuring the successful delivery of the DMS-NG contract and providing the Royal Navy with the dependable services it needs to operate effectively, every day.”