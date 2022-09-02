Briggs Marine wins contract to get staff to offshore wind farm in Forth

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Briggs Marine has been appointed to provide walk-to-work and crew transfer vessel co-ordination (CTV) services to support the construction and commissioning of the Northern and Southern Offshore Substations.

The marine and environmental service provider will oversee the safe transfer of up to 50 technicians from the vessel’s high-standard accommodation to NnG’s substations.

It has secured a long term charter of a DP3 Offshore Support Vessel, and is co-ordinating the 24-hour operation with its offshore personnel.

The contract is the latest boost for Briggs Marine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vessel has excellent sea-keeping capabilities, fundamental for safeguarding the programme by ensuring technicians can access the offshore substations throughout the construction phase.Briggs Marine will also provide crew transfer vessel services in support of the programme for technicians across the wider site and to shore.

Craig English, director of subsea and environmental, said “This is a crucial element of the construction and commissioning process, and key to bringing the wind farm a step closer to generating and exporting energy to the grid.

“Having recently secured a contract to provide CTV services for NnG Offshore Wind Farm, this presents an exciting opportunity for Briggs Marine to demonstrate its capabilities and services in the offshore wind sector.”