British award for family run Fife butcher with shop on Kirkcaldy High Street
Auchtertool-based Puddledub won the award for ’Best Small Butchery Business in Scotland’ at the National Craft Butchers awards held in Nottingham.
Puddledub is run by the Mitchell family which has farmed at Clentrie Farm since 1905 - its ancestors have farmed in this area for over 300 years.
Owner Pete Mitchell said 'The whole team is so honoured to have picked up this award, and are delighted their dedication to quality, provenance and the local community has been recognised at such a prestigious event. We would love to thank our fantastic suppliers and customers without whom this would not have been possible.”
As well as selling online, Puddledub has a shop in Kirkcaldy High Street.
The awards recognised and celebrated outstanding butcher businesses nationwide. The trade trade association behind them has supported and encouraged excellence in its members for 137 years.
