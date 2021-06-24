Broadband boost for homes and businesses across Fife

Householders and businesses across Fife are set to benefit from a broadband boost in the region of £160m thanks to Openreach – the UK’s largest broadband network provider.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 8:12 am

People living and working in Dalgety Bay, Dunfermline, Newmills and New Oakley will get access to the latest ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband.

Work will take place between now and 2026.

Following a competitive tender process, a number of partners – including Morrison Telecom Services (MTS), Kier and KN Circet – were chosen by Openreach to support the Scottish upgrades and will play a crucial role in building the new network.

Openreach teas working in the community

Robert Thorburn, strategic infrastructure director for Openreach Scotland, said: “Nobody in Scotland is building full fibre faster, further or better than Openreach.

“We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly-skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available anywhere in the world.

