Broadband boost for homes and businesses across Fife

People living and working in Dalgety Bay, Dunfermline, Newmills and New Oakley will get access to the latest ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband.

Work will take place between now and 2026.

Following a competitive tender process, a number of partners – including Morrison Telecom Services (MTS), Kier and KN Circet – were chosen by Openreach to support the Scottish upgrades and will play a crucial role in building the new network.

Robert Thorburn, strategic infrastructure director for Openreach Scotland, said: “Nobody in Scotland is building full fibre faster, further or better than Openreach.

“We’re reaching more communities than ever and our team of highly-skilled engineers, alongside our build partners, are working hard to deliver some of the fastest and most reliable broadband available anywhere in the world.

