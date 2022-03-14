Buffalo Farm joins Fife businesses at Scottish food and drink show

Sixteen food and drink businesses from the Kingdom are preparing to make the trip to the SEC Glasgow for the three-day show which runs from March 27-29.

Twelve businesses will join the ‘Tastes of Fife’ exhibition showcase, which is supported by Fife Council economic development’s trade development programme.

The four other businesses - Feragaia, Modern Standard Coffee, The Cress Co and ESC Packaging – are hosting stands in other exhibition areas.

Steve Mitchell at The Buffalo Farm (Pic: Angus Blackburn)

Steve Mitchell, who owns The Buffalo Farm, said: “We are very excited to attend Scotland’s Speciality Food Show for the first time and showcase our delicious Scottish Buffalo Mozzarella as well as our Buffalo Milk Ice Cream.

“After years of dreaming, it will be great to finally allow our products to do the talking; I have a mix of nerves and excitement in receiving the response.”

Also joining the ‘Tastes of Fife’ exhibition area is The Little Herb Farm (including The Whisky Sauce Co), Rumburra, Tayport Distillery, The Roasting Project, Pittenweem Preserves, The Wee Tea Company, Grain and Sustain, Ecobean Coffee Roasters, East Neuk Salt Company, Almaz Foods and Growers Garden.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development, business and employability at Fife Council, added: “Fife businesses are excited to be able to attend once again and promote their products face-to-face as a means of creating and developing new contacts.

“As we start to see the emergence of more face-to-face events, there’s an appetite from businesses to get back out there, to promote their businesses, products and services.”

