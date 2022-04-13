Buffalo Farm owner Steve Mitchell to host new network for students

The man behind the highly successful Buffalo Farm in Auchtertool will formally launch the new initiative to support students who attended Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) which has a campus at Elmwood, Cupar.

The SRUC Alumni Entrepreneur Network will allow enterprising former and current students, and staff, to network and share their experiences for the benefit of the whole community.

A central focus will be an annual awards event celebrating alumni who are industry champions .

Former SRUC students are encouraged to nominate themselves or a fellow alum for an award in five different categories - diversification, innovation, environmental sustainability, new entrant and alumni champion by April 30.

The winners will be announced on Saturday May 28.