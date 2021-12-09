Buffalo Farm's ice cream scoops promotional listing slot at 200 Scotmid stores
The Buffalo Farm from Kirkcaldy is one of five Scottish food and drink producers to win a key promotional listing slot for a three-week period across Scotmid’s 200 Scottish sites during trading in 2022.
The Buffalo Farm has won the promotional slot for its Buffalo Raspberry Ripple Ice Cream, made from real buffalo milk from the company’s herd.
The Scotmid Scottish Favourites competition, run with Scotland Food & Drink, aims to highlight the best regional products with broad consumer appeal. Each product will run for a three-week period.
Steven Mitchell, of The Buffalo Farm said: “The team and I at The Buffalo Farm are utterly delighted that our Buffalo Raspberry Ripple Ice Cream has been chosen as a promotional listing for Scotmid stores across the country.
"In April of this year, we launched our mouth-watering Buffalo ice cream which is made from milk from our own herd of Buffalo, which are farmed in Fife. This really is an incredible opportunity for us, and if the feedback is anything like what we have received locally in selling our ice cream through our own shop at Boglily and at various farm shops, I will be extremely keen to see what the future has to hold.”
Kirsty George, local sourcing manager at Scotmid, said: “We are always looking for new ways to diversify and grow our Scottish product portfolio and we have been absolutely thrilled with the high quality of entries that we have received for the Scottish Favourites competition.
“Scotland truly has some of the best food and drink in the world and the calibre of local producers is continuing to grow year on year. A massive congratulations to The Buffalo Farm and all the winning suppliers, we can’t wait to see the reaction from our customers with these amazing products.”
The competition which was launched during Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight in September was designed to champion local producers and demonstrates Scotmid’s commitment to Scottish sourcing. It received over 50 entries from local businesses which were each judged by a panel of experts.
James Rizza and Sons, The Buffalo Farm, Strathmore Foods, The Caledonian Cola Company and Thistly Cross Cider all secured product listings.