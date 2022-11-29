Builders merchant enjoys awards success for landscaping display at Fife premises

Cartmore Building Supplies in Lochgelly won the UK Builders’ Merchant Award for the best hard landscaping display in the UK.

The company, which also has premises in Polmont’s Beancross Road, moved to its new Lochgelly premises in May last year and opened its new display earlier this year.

The display, which spans over 1000 square metres has received significant recognition from trade and retail customers and has now been recognised as the best in the UK at the awards ceremony in London.

Cartmore Building Supplies won the award for best hard landscaping display at the UK Builders Merchant Awards. (Pic: Nicolas Chinardet)

The awards are an annual event recognising the elite performers in the merchanting sector and this year the ceremony was hosted by comedian Jason Manford.

Gordon Banks, director of Cartmore, said: “This is really good news for everyone at Cartmore and all the businesses who supported us in this important venture.

“A big thank you must go to Gregor Ramsay of Paveco Ltd and Lee Ramsay Paving who worked closely with Cartmore in the design and installation of the display.

“Likewise, the support we have received from Tobermore and Digby Stone cannot go unrecognised. We are proud that all our efforts have been recognised with this award and that Fife and indeed Scotland can now be recognised as being the best in this category seeing off stiff competition from the whole of the UK.

“When Gordon Brown opened our display over our open weekned in May we were delighted with the response and feedback and since then the display has been a great asset to us in allowing trade and retail customers to see at first hand the products they may be thinking about using on their own developments. We must keep developing, innovating and moving forward in this industry as its really competitive and I hope this is just the start of Cartmore receiving national recognition for our work.”