Building industry ‘Oscar’ for Barratt site manager in Kirkcaldy

Andy Crichton, site manager of Barratt Homes’ Kingslaw Gait development received the’ Pride in the Job Quality’ award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) - known as the “Oscars of the housebuilding industry”.
The 15 awards were more than any other housebuilder, and represented the 18th year in a row that site managers from Barratt have won more of than any other builder.
The awards showcase the best site managers in the country. Each is judged on a range of key criteria including health and safety, their technical knowledge, customer service and attention to detail.
Alison Condie, managing director, said: “These awards recognise only the best new homes and well run sites and we are very proud of our record, having won more of these awards than any other housebuilder for 18 years in a row. “