Burger King: 30 new jobs as fast food restaurant opens in Fife town
Burger King is set to create 30 jobs with the opening of a new restaurant in Fife.
The fast food chain is set to launch Cupar’s first drive-thru restaurant when it opens in the new multi-million £ retail park on the town’s South Road.
It will recruit around 25 crew members to man the restaurant plus three managers.
The jobs come at a time when the hospitality industry is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: “During what has been a very challenging year for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Cupar restaurant.”
The crew roles will cover both front of house and kitchen roles.
Responsibilities include “taking customer experience from good to legendary” - and staff get free meals at work plus 50% off for friends and family.