Burger King

The fast food chain is set to launch Cupar’s first drive-thru restaurant when it opens in the new multi-million £ retail park on the town’s South Road.

It will recruit around 25 crew members to man the restaurant plus three managers.

The jobs come at a time when the hospitality industry is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: “During what has been a very challenging year for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Cupar restaurant.”

The crew roles will cover both front of house and kitchen roles.

Responsibilities include “taking customer experience from good to legendary” - and staff get free meals at work plus 50% off for friends and family.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.