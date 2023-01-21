Briggs Marine, in conjunction with sister company, ARB WIND, has been awarded a contract to install, maintain and finally decommission a temporary dehumidification system for 10 Transition Pieces (TPs) on the offshore platforms to control humidity levels until permanent power is installed.

It is part of its contribution to the NnG Windfarm.

With the jackets now installed, the temporary dehumidification system will be required until activation of the actual wind turbine generator (WTG) dehumidifiers. NnG, jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, will supply enough low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes and has a capacity of around 450 megawatts (MW) of low carbon energy.

It will offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year. The first turbines are planned to be operational in mid-2023, with completion of the entire wind farm scheduled for 2024.

Collieson Briggs, managing director of Briggs Marine, advised: “We are proud to be providing this additional service to NnG Windfarm.

“Our involvement in offshore wind is increasing and this is another service that will add to our portfolio.”

Arran Bell, Managing Director of ARB WIND added: “We are committed to a preventative maintenance regime in all aspects of our work so this follows that same model.

