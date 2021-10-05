Burntisland business Burger Island's awards success recognised in Scottish Parliament
Burntisland’s Burger Island’s success after being named ‘Best Takeaway in Scotland’ at a national awards event has been recognised in the Scottish Parliament.
Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance recently submitted a motion in Parliament in recognition of Burger Island winning the accolade for Best Takeaway in Scotland at the British Takeaway Awards last month.
Mr Torrance said: “I was delighted to submit a motion in recognition of Burger Island, Burntisland being named the Best Takeaway in Scotland at the British Takeaway Awards.
“The family run business has been serving the town for an impressive 29 years, with a successful second outlet recently opened on the High Street.
“Congratulations to the whole team, and all the very best for the future.”
Burger Island responded on Twitter by tweeting: “Delighted to have received a motion submitted to parliament for recognition in winning the best takeaway in Scotland award. Thank you David Torrance MSP and other MSPs for giving us this recognition much appreciated.”