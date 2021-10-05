Burntisland business Burger Island's awards success recognised in Scottish Parliament

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance recently submitted a motion in Parliament in recognition of Burger Island winning the accolade for Best Takeaway in Scotland at the British Takeaway Awards last month.

Mr Torrance said: “I was delighted to submit a motion in recognition of Burger Island, Burntisland being named the Best Takeaway in Scotland at the British Takeaway Awards.

“The family run business has been serving the town for an impressive 29 years, with a successful second outlet recently opened on the High Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner of Burger Island Raina Miller with manager Michaela McLachlan at the awards. Kirkcaldp MSP David Torrance has submitted a motion in the Scottish Parliament in recognition of Burger Island's recent awards success.

“Congratulations to the whole team, and all the very best for the future.”

Burger Island responded on Twitter by tweeting: “Delighted to have received a motion submitted to parliament for recognition in winning the best takeaway in Scotland award. Thank you David Torrance MSP and other MSPs for giving us this recognition much appreciated.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.