Burntisland businesses set for Fiver Fest fortnight

Some of the business owners who are taking part following the successful summer event - Poison hair, the roasting project , Olive tree cafe, Sinclair fish, Novellis, Tom Courts Butcher, Pretty presents and The hardware store (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The popular event, organised by Totally Locally Burntisland, sees independent shops and businesses offering customers deals on goods and services for just £5 over the course of the fortnight.

The latest deals are taking place from Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 22 in the third Fiver Fest of the year, following on from the initiative’s first summer event in July, which saw more shoppers arrive in town to take advantage of the special offers.

Fiver Fest has been running in Burntisland for several years now, but each time there are more and more local businesses getting involved – and it’s not just those with premises in the bustling town centre.

Smaller business owners who work from home, or only operate online, are also heavily involved giving them great exposure to a whole new customer base who might otherwise not know they exist.

Fiver Fest is an opportunity for businesses to both reward their regular customers with a bargain and to encourage new customers to try products and services they may not otherwise buy.

A number of regular Fiver Fest businesses will be among those offering deals over the next two weeks including Macauley’s Fruit and Veg, Tom Courts Butchers and C. Sinclair Fish Merchants.

However, there are a number of new independents also getting involved this time round.

Mother and son artists, Susan Smith and Leo du Feu are taking part in their first Fiver Fest, as is the new florist’s shop on the High Street, Wildbells.

Others who are making their debut in the initiative are Yoga With Peggy, Kerrie On and Island Wisdom Astrology.

There are always some great bargains to be had and full details of all the offers can be found on the Totally Locally Burntisland website.

Shopping locally injects a huge amount of money in the local economy which then goes round several times benefiting multiple businesses – instead of going straight out to a national competition.

All those businesses offering deals for the current Fiver Fest are: The Big Green Market (October 8 only); Macauley’s Fruit and Veg Merchant; Amanda’s Podiatry; The Olive Tree Cafe; The Happy Go Lucky Dog Company; Aye Candy; Leo du Feu Artist; The Fix; Yoga With Peggy; Novelli’s; Irene Irvin Music Teacher; Laura Anne Photography; The Kingswood Hotel; MySpanishNow; Burger Island; SM Autos; Bumbumbee Creative; Pretty Presents; The Old Port; Talented Witches; Zenith Health and Beauty; Grain and Sustain; C. Sinclair Fish Merchants; Hair.Comb; Tom Courts Burntisland Butchers; Call-Clean Dry Cleaners; Bel & Etta; Poison Hair and Beauty; The Roasting Project; Dears Pharmacy; The Sands Hotel; Reflections Hairdressing; Burning Brightly; On a Roll (formerly The Waverley Cafe); Smugglers Cove Inn; Totally Hardware; Jigsaiz; The Cromwell Kitchen; Catriona Crawford Photography; Kerrie On; Island Wisdom Astrology; Wildbells; The Silver Tassie and Susan Smith Artist.

Yvonne Shivas, from Totally Locally Burntisland, said everyone is excited and looking forward to another Fiver Fest.

She added: “As a voluntary group, we don’t receive any funding to cover costs for printing etc.

"However, this time we were given a donation by The Big Green Market, which supports local groups in Burntisland.

