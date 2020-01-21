Burntisland butcher’s sausage rolls honoured with prestigious award

A Burntisland butcher’s sausage rolls have been officially recognised with a top accolade - for the third time.

Tom Courts Burntisland butchers scooped the Diamond Award - the top prize in the sausage roll category - at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2020.

This is the third time in the past five years that the popular High Street butcher has been given the accolade.

Over 75 professional pie makers entered around 460 of their best products into 11 categories this year. Tom was presented with his prize at the awards event held in Cumbernauld recently.

Tom said: “It is very much a team effort and we are all delighted with the award. It was very competitive but it was great to see that most of the top categories were won by Scottish butchers.

“Over the years we have won a lot of the categories in that championship apart from the overall prize, but we have been the runner up three times.”

But what makes his sausage rolls award-winning?

Tom said: “We make our own pork sausage. My father first formulated ut and it’s a recipe that goes back 50 years. It is the best pork sausage - we use the best quality ingredients and this makes a big difference, compared to what is mass produced.

“It is great to have our product recognised.”