ARB Wind has a reputation for providing a high-quality service to wind energy clients onshore and the new association with specialist marine services provider Briggs, will enable these skills to be transferred offshore.

Collieson Briggs, managing director of Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd, said the agreement is an exciting opportunity for the local company to become further involved in the offshore wind sector. He said the two companies will be working closely together to provide maintenance services to windfarms in Scotland.

Mr Briggs said: “The agreement with ARB Wind represents an exciting opportunity for Briggs to further its involvement in the offshore wind sector. Briggs is keen to build on its reputation for providing marine services across all aspects of the renewables industry and this new partnership with ARB Wind allows Briggs to provide a complete package in terms of maintenance services for wind farms, both above and below the waterline.”

Burntisland-based company Briggs Marine, a world leader in the provision of marine and environmental services, has acquired a majority stake in ARB Wind, a Fife-based, inspection, testing and certification business for the global wind industry.

Briggs and ARB Wind will collaborate closely to provide operations and maintenance services to the increasing number of Scottish windfarms, with Briggs providing the marine expertise and project management capabilities to support expansion. With both companies based on the Forth Estuary, they are ideally placed to provide support as well as allowing developers to invest in the local supply chain.

Arran Bell, managing director of ARB Wind Limited, said: “We are delighted to be joining the Briggs Group this year in a joint commitment to provide enhanced offshore operations, inspection and maintenance services to the wind energy sector. Combining Briggs extensive marine experience with our onshore expertise will offer the Scottish offshore market a unique integrated package of wind farm services.”

ARB Wind will remain an autonomous company, teaming with its network of regional, national, and international partners and will continue to target growth in its established onshore wind markets. It will benefit from the collaboration with Briggs in various upcoming bids with key clients in the offshore wind industry.

