Burntisland firm’s three year contract for huge wind farm off the Fife coast

A Burntisland company has landed a contract to provide vessels to take workers to a huge wind farm off the Fife coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Briggs Marine’s three year deal with EDF Renewables UK and ESB-owned Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) comes as the project as it progresses from the construction phase into the operations and maintenance phase.

Its Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) will facilitate the transfer of technicians and equipment from NnG’s operations and maintenance base in Eyemouth to the offshore wind farm in the Firth of Forth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26m long Damen 2610 CTV vessel will have the option of using Briggs’ Forth Estuary facility in Burntisland, where Briggs is headquartered. Forth Engineer will transfer up to 12 technicians at any one time to the wind farm as well as being able to carry cargo, fuel, equipment and specialised tools.

Briggs Marine’s three year deal is with EDF Renewables UK and ESB-owned Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) (Pic: Thomas Haywood Aerial Photography)

The CTV has the ability to carry out boat to boat transfers as well as performing the more routine push-on transfers in order to transfer technicians onto the offshore structures.

Iain Ross, director of port and marine services, said: “Over the last three years Briggs Marine has demonstrated its ability to not only provide the services demanded by our clients, but to do it with safety at the core of everything we do, providing NnG with tangible, real world solutions in challenging environments. We’re delighted to have won the CTV O&M tender and to continue to work with NnG as it progresses into the next phase of the wind farm’s life.”

John Penman, technical director at Neart na Gaoithe wind farm, added: “We have worked with Briggs for a number of years now and are very pleased that this partnership will continue the project transitions from its construction phase to operation.”