Maitland Motors in Burntisland has already received the Corporate LiveWire Prestige Award, and has now reached the final of the Aftermarket Magazine’s Top Garage awards.

The garage was awarded the ‘Prestige Award’ for the second year in a row, based on feedback and customer reviews online.

Ross Maitland, who owns the garage, said he was keen to celebrate success: “Burntisland has quite a lot of businesses that win a lot of awards and we thought want to shout from the rooftops – especially with the bad press that some garages in the motor industry get.It’s quite good to shout that you’ve got a garage that’s winning awards.”

The team at Maitlands Motors will find out if they have been successful on October 14 (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The garage was automatically entered thanks to picking up the award last year, but success still came as a surprise given its humble beginnings.

He said: “We still think we’re just a wee garage in Burntisland. When I started nearly eight years ago, it was all about the customer. Although I was very lucky in the garages I worked in with regards to how they dealt with customers, you know that they really did care for them, there are some out there that are basically just ripping them off”.

Ross said he has been keen to ensure that trust is at the heart of the business.

He explained: “We don’t really want to use technical jargon. When we talk to people we can dial it down in layman’s terms. I’ll try to explain what it is and what it does and why it needs to be repaired”.

At the front of house is Ross’ wife Christine. He said that this is another way the garage manages to help make the experience relatable for customers.

Ross explains: “Its quite a male dominated industry and it can be quite intimidating for females coming in. Christine puts them at ease and so do we and they leave their car feeling a bit more happy that we’ll treat them with respect”.