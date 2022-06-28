Burntisland teen's design skills help local businesses and charity

One of Kathryn Blades' designs.

Kathryn Blades has been drawing pictures of businesses in the town and selling the prints to raise cash for Cancer Research in memory of her late auntie.

The 14-year-old said: “I was bored one day and did a two point perspective drawing which I’d learned how to in my graphic design elective.

"Mum sent it to Novelli’s and it’s grown from there.”

Kathryn Blades with her two point perspective drawings of Burntisland businesses.

Mum Cindy continued: “She did a drawing practice for school.

"When she’d finished I’d said it was too good to leave sitting and I said I’m going to contact the business that’s the main picture.

"It was Novelli’s on the High Street.

"I messaged them and said Kathryn’s drawn this, what do you think?

"The reply was ‘can I buy it?’.

"Novelli’s posted it on Facebook and then the Sands Hotel contacted me asking if Kathryn could do a picture for them, which she did.

"She is now selling prints and postcards of those two businesses in the local shops and she’s doing commissions for others.”

The money raised from her artwork is being raised for Cancer Research in memory of her auntie, Linda Blades, who passed away at the age of 58.

Cindy said: “I don’t think words can express how proud we feel.

"She does everything perfectly and she’s keeping her auntie Linda’s memory alive.

"She was close to her auntie and she’s always trying to do something to raise money.”

But it’s not just the commissions of local businesses that are keeping Kathryn busy for now.

The Balwearie High pupil is also designing a town map for Totally Locally featuring independent businesses around the town.

Those looking to be included on the map will be donating £5 to her fundraising efforts.

After seeing Kathryn’s Novelli’s design, Yvonne Shivas from Totally Locally Burntisland asked if she’d be interested in creating the map.

Yvonne said: “Kathryn jumped at the chance and I think every single business in Fiver Fest is going to contribute to her map.”

Kathryn, who wants to become a graphic designer on leaving school, added: “I was expecting maybe about ten businesses to be interested, but there are almost 50.

"I have my first draft done and I’m waiting to find out if there are any more businesses to be added.

"They are all making a £5 donation to the charity, which is great.”

And the teenagers plans don’t stop after the local business map.

She said: “I’ll keep doing more commissions and I’ll take it from there.