Burntisland traders to open their doors for late night shopping in run up to Christmas

Burntisland businesses are coming together and extending their hours on Thursday evenings on the lead up to Christmas to give people more opportunities to support local this festive season.

Every Thursday, from November 30 and including December 7, 14 and 21, a variety of shops in the town will be open until 8pm.

Traders are hopeful that locals and those from the surrounding areas will take advantage of the late night shopping to bag themselves some fantastic Christmas gifts.

The initiative aims to allow people the chance to shop local.

A spokesperson for the town’s traders said: “We’re confident that on Burntisland High Street you’ll find a gift suitable for any member of your friends and family this Christmas – four legged friends included.

"We’re lucky in that the majority of businesses on the High Street are all independently owned by local people. The focus for many businesses is quality, whether that be Christmas decorations in Wildbells; children’s toys from Pretty Presents; artisan wine from One One Four or shoppers can even book a January holiday in the town’s newest shop – Travel Island by Sue.”

But it’s not just the regular traders who will be offering their goods on the High Street. Some stores will also be offering space to other local makers who don’t have a premises on the High Street to enable them to sell their products.

While in others, there’s also the chance to enjoy some festive treats whilst browsing.