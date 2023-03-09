Burntisland’s Briggs Marine orders new vessel to boost marine project support
Burntisland based Briggs Marine has placed an order for a new maintenance support vessel to expand the company’s offering across a range of industries.
The 40-metre vessel due to be in service in late 2024.
Briggs, a leading provider of marine services, has placed the order with shipbuilder Freire A/S of Vigo, Spain.
It will support its ongoing contracts with UK Government, offshore wind farms and commercial ports - the vessel will primarily undertake inspection, servicing and replacement of Aids to Navigation (AtoN) and heavy inshore moorings in the UK and overseas.
Collieson Briggs, managing director said: “This latest vessel order further demonstrates Briggs’ commitment to maintaining its position as the UK’s nearshore marine experts.
“The vessel will further enhance our marine project support capability for both the growing renewables sector as well as the more traditional marine construction tasks upon which Briggs has built its solid reputation.”
The vessel’s generous deck outfit has been specified and configured for maximum crew safety and uninterrupted service, even in arduous conditions where necessary. Accommodation is to be well appointed with noise -reduction features to enable 24/7 operations at high levels of endurance.
The company has also specified diesel-electric propulsion to offer the best fuel efficiency possible in a wide range of applications as well as compliance with the latest and proposed future emissions standards.
In addition to the primary AtoN tasks, the vessel has been designed to incorporate maximum flexibility for support of other tasks including survey duties, diving, subsea investigation, and other marine project activities.