Burntisland’s Briggs Marine orders new vessel to boost marine project support

The 40-metre vessel due to be in service in late 2024.

Briggs, a leading provider of marine services, has placed the order with shipbuilder Freire A/S of Vigo, Spain.

It will support its ongoing contracts with UK Government, offshore wind farms and commercial ports - the vessel will primarily undertake inspection, servicing and replacement of Aids to Navigation (AtoN) and heavy inshore moorings in the UK and overseas.

The new vessel commissioned by Briggs Marine

Collieson Briggs, managing director said: “This latest vessel order further demonstrates Briggs’ commitment to maintaining its position as the UK’s nearshore marine experts.

“The vessel will further enhance our marine project support capability for both the growing renewables sector as well as the more traditional marine construction tasks upon which Briggs has built its solid reputation.”

The vessel’s generous deck outfit has been specified and configured for maximum crew safety and uninterrupted service, even in arduous conditions where necessary. Accommodation is to be well appointed with noise -reduction features to enable 24/7 operations at high levels of endurance.

The company has also specified diesel-electric propulsion to offer the best fuel efficiency possible in a wide range of applications as well as compliance with the latest and proposed future emissions standards.