Bursary boost for young optical assistant at Fife Specsavers

A young optical assistant from Glenrothes has been awarded a bursary from Specsavers.

Jacob Allan, who works in the store in the Kingdom Centre, has been awarded the Bright Futures bursary as part of business’ commitment to nurturing the next generation of optometrists.

Specsavers awards 40 scholarships, offering £10,000 in resources to aspiring optometrists in underserved areas.

Jacob said: “I wasn’t sure of my career path, but I knew I wanted to do something people focused. I went for a sight test and the optometrist said there was a shortage in the industry. It sparked my interest and made me wonder if optometry could be a career for me. I used to be quite a shy and quiet person. It’s made me much more confident, and I’ve learned so much. The team is always there to show me examples of extraordinary cases and take the time to explain how I can improve.

Jacob Allan has been awarded a Bright Futures bursary from Specsavers (Pic: Submitted)

Jacob, who is his third year at Glasgow Caledonian University, said the bursary allowed him a degree of certainty in his career. ‘It makes a career in optometry more accessible; I have access to more equipment, and it’s a real confidence boost. I know this is the career for me.

David Platt, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Glenrothes, said: It’s a delight to have Jacob as part of our team; he’s a huge asset to us. At such a young age, Jacob is already well on his way to becoming a fantastic optometrist. As a team, we’re so proud that he has been awarded the Bright Futures bursary.”