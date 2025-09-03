Business Awards nomination for Pettycur Bay Holiday Park

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, one of the country’s most successful independently owned holiday parks, is celebrating having secured two nominations in the Courier Business Awards 2025.

Aimed at the business community across Fife, Tayside and Stirling, and running for the past 10 years, the award scheme aims to highlight and celebrate businesses of all sizes, from sole traders and large established enterprises, to game changing entrepreneurs entering the market for the first time.

The Holiday Park, which includes the 4 star Bay Hotel, together with popular restaurant, Horizons and the Waterfront Bar, has been successful in both the Best Family Business Category, and the Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality category.

Commenting on the shortlistings, Tommy Wallace, one of the owners and Directors of the Park, said: “To say we are thrilled to be finalists in two categories is an understatement– it is fantastic, that our hard work is being recognised by the Courier business awards this year, feeling that our family run park was a good fit for the Family category, as well as the Leisure, Tourism & Hospitality one, and indeed, that has proved to be the case.”

“With over 41 years under our ownership of Pettycur bay which has seen the park grow from the initial 170 caravans to over 600, and the addition of the busy complex and The Bay Hotel. We are onto the third generation here, with Steven Wallace, my nephew having been involved in the business since he was a young boy,” said Tommy.

“Year on year we have invested in this business to ensure our offering is modern, relevant, and reflects real value for money. The big news for next year is that we're going to be launching a fantastic new self-catering development on the park which is aimed at family groups wanting to stay together,” he added.

Tommy said that the park had a visit from the Courier Business Awards videographer who captured footage across the park which will be shown at the awards night dinner.

“We also had a judges visit. They came along in person and go over our entries in more detail and had a tour of the park in its entirety. We are so excited that we got involved. It's a great showcase for our business and a strong networking opportunity as well.

The three Directors are pictured at the Park

"Fingers crossed, and thanks to all our customers who have been mentioning our nominations to us, and wishing us well on the big night.”

The Awards dinner will be held on October 24 at Dundee’s Apex Hotel.