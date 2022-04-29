Business sign-ups for Fife Gift Card break the 100 barrier boosting the local economy's recovery after Covid-19

The cards can now be spent at over 100 retail, hospitality, leisure and attractions, accommodation and health and beauty businesses in Fife, protecting local jobs and laying firm foundations for a post-pandemic future.

Fife Gift Cards can only be spent with businesses in the region, locking money into the local economy and one of the businesses which has signed up to receive the Fife Gift Card as payment is Superfly Soap, which is based in Kincardine.

Owner Lisa McWatt said: “I launched Superfly Soap in April 2018. My mission was to create plastic-free, vegan and cruelty free soaps, and give people an option that was eco-conscious, vegan, affordable and natural. Shopping local is something that works alongside my ethos at Superfly Soap and I immediately wanted to get on board with the Fife Gift Card.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the businesses which has signed up to receive the Fife Gift Card as payment is Superfly Soap. Pictured is owner Lisa McWatt.

“One of my main priorities as a business is to reduce emissions and cut down on the environmental impact of the products I create. Buying things off Amazon is an easy option but I think during the lockdown, people became more aware of what’s around them and more appreciative of it, wanting to support independent brands and makers. People also started to change their habits in a positive way, walking to the shops or cycling and using the businesses around them. It’s vital that we keep up that change.

“If people spend their Fife Gift Card with me, they can spend it online and get local collection or delivery, or they can come into the studio. They can use it to buy our solid soap bars, skincare, even dog products. It’s the best gift because it makes people realise that they can have really nice products and look after the environment too.”

David Grove, Fife Council, lead officer, Town Centre Development, said: “Fife Council is pleased to support the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card. We are committed to encouraging spending locally - helping secure jobs and build a more sustainable, vibrant future for communities and people.”

The Fife Gift Card has been launched as part of the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card programme, being rolled out by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) with launch costs met by the Scottish Government.

One of the businesses which has signed up to receive the Fife Gift Card as payment is Superfly Soap. Pictured is owner Lisa McWatt.

STP is the organisation behind the wider Scotland Loves Local campaign urging people to get behind businesses in their area to help its recovery from the pandemic.

Chief officer Phil Prentice said: “It’s fantastic to see such a strong response to the launch of the gift card in Fife. The more businesses that sign up, the more opportunities there are for customers to use them and the stronger its power becomes for the entire region’s economy.

“The pandemic - and the fact that we have spent more of our lives locally - has been a wake-up call as to how many great businesses and attractions there are on their doorstep. We want to give residents every chance to show their loyalty to them.”

Each card can only be spent in the region for which it is branded, meaning it is effectively a new form of local currency.

One of the businesses which has signed up to receive the Fife Gift Card as payment is Superfly Soap. Pictured is owner Lisa McWatt.