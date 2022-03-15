Business success for Fifer who became world’s first female snooker referee

As the owner of family-run business, Blackball Tables, Michaela Tabb is a major distributor of pool tables and accessories.

The company was established in July 2018 and has since expanded to serve multiple segments in the market both in the UK and abroad, including New Zealand.

She turned to Business Gateway to help create a strategy for growth after weathering the challenges of the pandemic.

Michaela Tabb

Michaela said, “We have been very lucky that because of demand, the factory only stayed closed for three weeks in lockdown and delivery drivers were able to continue to work.

“We are now expanding into the rental market which is proving popular with clubs and pubs using coin operated tables in their premises.

“It is so rewarding to be able to continue work in the industry sector that made my sports career.”

As a referee, Michaela established significant milestones for female officials in professional cue sports.

In 2001, she qualified to referee on the World Snooker Tour and went on to become the sport’s highest profile female referee, officiating on tour for 14 years. She is the only woman ever to referee the world finals.

Business Gateway adviser, Samir Rhazali, said: “After three years of running the business alone, Michaela was struggling to meet demand after the country went into Lockdown as there was a big increase in the domestic market too.

“She now has a five-year growth strategy in place which will allow her to continue to develop and grow the business.”

