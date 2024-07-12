Business surgeries launched at state of the art design suite at Adam Smith Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Business Gateway Fife is joining forces with a new creative facility in Kirkcaldy to offer both inspiration and practical business support at monthly drop-in days.

The design suite is a state-of-the-art working, learning and networking space that was created as part of the major refurbishment of the Adam Smith Theatre, which reopened last September.

From the outset, its aim has been to engage, inspire and support all ages to access and use digital creative tools.

With co-working spaces and professional hardware and software all available, along with a programme of talks, tasters, events and masterclasses, the suite encourages and supports enterprise, start-up businesses and creative entrepreneurship. It has a range of working areas, including fully equipped creative workstations, flexible spaces for users to bring their own laptops, meeting areas, relaxed working zones and a dedicated maker space with 3D printer and laser cutter.

The design suite at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

Dan Brown, head of creative development at OnFife, explained, "We're really excited to be working with Business Gateway Fife to support entrepreneurs in the design suite at the theatre. This offers individuals and new enterprises an inspiring environment and professional support to turn their ideas into a sustainable business."

Marisssa Yassen-Fleming, a business adviser at Business Gateway Fife, will be piloting a monthly business support surgery at the venue and developing a workshop programme for the creative sector.

She said: “It is wonderful to work in a more cohesive way while supporting the creative sector, and in such a wonderful venue.”

The partnership has come out of Business Gateway Fife and OnFife supporting the inaugural Adam Smith 300 Enterprise Scholarship winner Jeanette Sendler, a student from Fife College, who received a 12-month residency in the design suite.