Business week event for Fife manufacturers

Manufacturers in Fife will have a great opportunity to see innovative technologies in action at an event being held during Fife Business Week.

The annual event runs on Thursday, November 7 at Fife College’s Stenton campus in Glenrothes.

It will showcase the existing advanced manufacturing, innovation and digital technologies and training capabilities currently in the college as well as new technologies coming soon so businesses can see how Fife can support their operation and people.

It will also challenge people to consider where they want their business to be, the skills needed to get there and how they can support their people to develop those new skills.

Sandra Robb-Devlin, economic adviser innovation at Fife Council said: “We hope this session w will help to demystify Industry 4.0 and advanced manufacturing for businesses and allow people to see how embracing business improvements could positively benefit their business. It’s an excellent opportunity for local manufacturers to gear up for the future.”

Festo, a German multinational industrial control and automation company based in Esslingen am Neckar, Germany will be delivering a masterclass on their Industry 4.0 capabilities and some of the equipment being showcased will be laser scanners, Lidar scanning, virtual welding kits, 3d printers, laser cutter engraver, drones, programme sensors and transducers, robotics and the machine shop for the CNC capabilities.

The full calendar of events at the tenth anniversary of Fife Business Week can be found HERE www.fifebusinessweek.co.uk