Businesses in Fife town to vote on future of BID

The St Andrew's Day celebrations are organised by BID St Andrews. Pic: Alan S Morrison.

BID St Andrews was established in 2016 with a five-year mandate, aimed at running projects that benefit those within the St Andrews area. Now businesses must decide whether to retain its services.

Ballots were sent out earlier this month, and businesses have until July 29 to send their votes back to Fife Council. For the BID to remain, there must be a minimum turnout of 25 per cent, with at least 50 per cent of those voting choosing in favour of BID. The yes vote must also have a combined rateable value above 50 per cent.

BID St Andrews has been behind many of the popular schemes in the town, such as the St Andrew’s Day celebrations – which includes the huge ceilidh on South Street, parade through the town and fireworks capping off the fun – the Clean and Green Team, which helps keep the town spotless, and the St Andrews Gift Card.

BID St Andrews manager Jane Kennedy said: “The greatest success story without a doubt has been the creation of the St Andrews Clean & Green Team. Set up in partnership with the St Andrews Environmental Network, their hard work, particularly highlighted during lockdown, has seen a dramatic improvement on the street scape environment in town.

“We have also seen over the past three years, that businesses really are working collaboratively on issues that impact many and BID is the voice representing them at local authority and national level. Marketing of independent businesses to support local campaigns has also been promoted as a key driver to ensure St Andrews maintains it’s position as a destination venue for shoppers and a great place to build your business.”

It has also supported businesses through the Covid pandemic, providing Covid advice, launching a ‘Love St Andrews’ marketplace app to create a digital high street, lobbying local and national government for support, supplying social distancing assets, campaigning to prevent road closures as part of the Spaces for People programme, and much more.