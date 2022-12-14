Businesses move in as new units in Fife completed as part of City Region Deal
Work on new units have been completed at a business site in a Fife town.
The development at West Way, Dalgety Bay is part of the Fife Industrial Innovation Investment Programme for business land and property, funded by the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.
The new units in Hillend and Donibristle Industrial Estate are already creating and sustaining jobs as well as helping to revitalise the local area. The investment has delivered eight new industrial units, with a range of businesses already taking occupancy, including innovative and growing companies across many sectors of the economy.
The development is the latest in a number of regeneration projects that have taken place within industrial estate
One of the first tenants is audio-visual hire company, AV Department Limited, and its new location is helping it to tap into new technologies, connect better with customers and expand its business.
Mark Kisby, managing director, said: "The move to West Way for AV Department Limited marks an expansion and consolidation of the new services developed during the pandemic.
“Our old office and warehouse will be converted into permanent studio spaces to service our new online clients, providing remote interpretation and a green screen video studio for recording presentations, remote BSL and social media content creation.
“The office and warehouse at West Way will allow us to better serve our returning onsite clients with improved efficiencies in space and costs.”
Cllr Altany Craik, Fife Council spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “It is great to see this project in Fife’s ambitious City Region Deal programme completed. The new units are a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs and are set to help a range of businesses reach their aspirations and vision.
“They provide a superb base for new and fledgling businesses – as well as for those looking to expand into new premises.”
This latest development forms part of a programme of strategic investment across Fife through the Fife i3 Programme.
The ten-year £50m Industrial Innovation Investment programme (i3) is being delivered as part of the City Region Deal’s innovation theme, and is providing much-needed serviced employment land and new industrial, office and business space.