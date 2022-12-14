Businesses move in as new units in Fife completed as part of City Region Deal

The development at West Way, Dalgety Bay is part of the Fife Industrial Innovation Investment Programme for business land and property, funded by the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

The new units in Hillend and Donibristle Industrial Estate are already creating and sustaining jobs as well as helping to revitalise the local area. The investment has delivered eight new industrial units, with a range of businesses already taking occupancy, including innovative and growing companies across many sectors of the economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is the latest in a number of regeneration projects that have taken place within industrial estate

Mark Kisby, managing director; Lorna Blake, office manager, and Derek Welsh, operations director.

One of the first tenants is audio-visual hire company, AV Department Limited, and its new location is helping it to tap into new technologies, connect better with customers and expand its business.

Mark Kisby, managing director, said: "The move to West Way for AV Department Limited marks an expansion and consolidation of the new services developed during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our old office and warehouse will be converted into permanent studio spaces to service our new online clients, providing remote interpretation and a green screen video studio for recording presentations, remote BSL and social media content creation.

“The office and warehouse at West Way will allow us to better serve our returning onsite clients with improved efficiencies in space and costs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Altany Craik, Fife Council spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “It is great to see this project in Fife’s ambitious City Region Deal programme completed. The new units are a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs and are set to help a range of businesses reach their aspirations and vision.

“They provide a superb base for new and fledgling businesses – as well as for those looking to expand into new premises.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest development forms part of a programme of strategic investment across Fife through the Fife i3 Programme.