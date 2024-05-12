Butcher with shops in Fife wins UK award for its pork link sausages for second time in three years
Hugh Black & Sons was one of ten artisan butchers from across the UK to be crowned top of their class at the Q Guild of Butchers awards.
The Scottish firm, which has shops in Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath, won the diamond award for best traditional pork sausage with its pork link sausage for the second time in three years.
Organised by the Q Guild of Butchers, the awards which have run for more than 30 years, recognise and reward the UK’s finest craft butchery products including sausages, bacon, burgers, steak, game products, and BBQ products. Scoring 68 points out of a possible 70, Hugh Black & Sons’ Pork Link Sausage was described by judges as “very appealing with fantastic flavours” and beat eight other finalists to secure the top spot. Its sirloin Steak was also awarded silver status.
Hugh and Laura Black, who run the business, said: “We’re delighted to win this award for the traditional pork sausage.
We won this award a couple of years ago, so to win it two times in three years is an enormous achievement for our team, which we’re very proud of. We’ve been sourcing the finest Scottish pork from the same farm for many years, which we believe has a lot to do with the consistency and quality of our product. We’d like to pay tribute to our staff, because without such a strong team, we wouldn’t be here today receiving this award.”
