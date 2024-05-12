Butcher with shops in Fife wins UK award for its pork link sausages for second time in three years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A butcher with shops in two Fife towns has scooped a top national award for its sausages.

Hugh Black & Sons was one of ten artisan butchers from across the UK to be crowned top of their class at the Q Guild of Butchers awards.

The Scottish firm, which has shops in Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath, won the diamond award for best traditional pork sausage with its pork link sausage for the second time in three years.

Organised by the Q Guild of Butchers, the awards which have run for more than 30 years, recognise and reward the UK’s finest craft butchery products including sausages, bacon, burgers, steak, game products, and BBQ products. Scoring 68 points out of a possible 70, Hugh Black & Sons’ Pork Link Sausage was described by judges as “very appealing with fantastic flavours” and beat eight other finalists to secure the top spot. Its sirloin Steak was also awarded silver status.

Staff celebrate the latest award for Hugh Black (Pic: Submitted)

Hugh and Laura Black, who run the business, said: “We’re delighted to win this award for the traditional pork sausage.