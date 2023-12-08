A decorating business in Fife has gone from strength to strength since a buy out earlier this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Markinch-based Phoenix Decorating Scotland Ltd, launched in April under Iain Matthew after many discussions over the years with the previous owners of Phoenix Decorating Services. Their retirement sparked a new direction for the business which provides painters and decorators to housebuilders and commercial developers for large building contracts.

Iain said, “We also set up a new partner company Construction Development Maintenance Solutions Ltd, to provide joinery installation work, where we offer house builders the full package of all aspects of joinery, Ames taping and decoration. In June, we approached Allan Water Homes about taking on the joinery package at its Methil development and were successful. Winning this contract was ahead of schedule as we had planned this to happen in our business plan 2024/2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iain has had support from Shona Morrison, business advisor at Business Gateway Fife.She said: “Iain has worked hard to make sure the transfer of the business has been smooth and has been successful in creating a healthy order book. I have every confidence in his ability to excel in the future.”

Iain Matthew (left) with painter, Craig McLelland (Pic: Submitted)

The company is also one of the main sponsors for Amputee Football Association Scotland - Ian played with the team and now runs the organisation, and was instrumental in bringing the recent Euro qualifying games to Dalgety Bay; the first time they had been staged in Scotland. The team made the most of homer advantage, qualifying for the finals in France next year.

Sport has played a massive role in his life - he represented Scotland and Great Britain swimming teams at various levels, including Paralympic and Commonwealth Games.

“I always wanted to give back to sport, especially in Fife, and agreed another sponsorship package to support two athletes on their journey to fulfil their goals,” he said. “The first part of the sponsorship was to help an Elite member of the British Swim Team who has the potential to reach the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.