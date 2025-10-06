Cafe, cocktail bar & events space as Fife distillery’s new visitor centre set to open

A whisky and gin visitor attraction is set to officially open in Fife later this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Fife Licensing Board agreed an application for a premises license for the Eden Mill Distillery and Visitor Centre at Guardbridge close to St Andrews.

Board members were told on Monday that the facility will include a café, cocktail bar, event spaces, whisky and gin distillery and tours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representing Eden Mill, solicitor Stephen McGowan confirmed to the licensing board that the official opening would take place on Saturday (October 11) with a “soft launch” planned beforehand.

Eden Mill is to officially open its distillery and visitor centre at Guardbridge (Pic: Submitted)

“This application is many years in the making,” he said. “I am very pleased after so many years of blood, sweat and tears to finally come before you to seek approval for a new licence.

“It is a really fantastic visitor attraction as well as a working distillery. It represents something in the region of £17.5m of investment into the facility and the creation of 18 new jobs. It is a well-established brand not just in terms of Guardbridge, but internationally recognised as a multiple award-winning distillery over many years.

“It is great to see this come to life after all these years of investment.”