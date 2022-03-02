Vegetarian cafe in Kirkcaldy re-launches with new name and meat menu after makeover

The cafe, which opened in October 2019, is now known as Jock’s Grill House after the revamp at the start of this year.

Owner Ross Anderson has teamed up with a new business partner, Martyn Davie, to re-launch the eatery, which will now offer vegetarian/vegan and meat dishes using all fresh and locally-sourced ingredients.

New menus have been created by Martyn – also known as Skipp - who is an experienced chef, with burgers, hotdogs, wings and brunch now on offer – with meat supplied locally from Puddledub.

Ross Anderson (pictured right) has teamed up with a new business partner, Martyn Davie, to re-launch Anderson's coffee shop as Jock's Grill House. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

A wide selection of vegetarian/vegan options are also still available along with main meals, cakes, coffee, ice cream and waffles.

Ross, 34, from Kirkcaldy, explained why the change was made: “So many customers wanted to see meat on the menus so we decided to give the people what they want,” he said.

"Also one of my best mates from school who had been living in China, ended up moving back to Fife because of Covid so I asked him if he wanted to go into business with me so he is 50-50 on the place now.

The new menu at Jock's Grill House. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

“He has cooked all over the world so he has taken over the kitchen and created a whole new menu.

"We still have a massive vegetarian/vegan selection - for every meaty option there is a vegan equivalent, so we have tried our best to please everybody.”

He revealed why he decided to change the cafe’s name: "I thought that since Skipp isn’t an Anderson, I thought we should change the name,” he said.

Anderson's coffee shop in Kirk Wynd is now called Jock's Grill House.

"We went with Jock’s Grill House – Jock is a nice solid Scottish name so we thought it would be ideal."

Martyn, 33, from Burntisland, said: “I have been a chef on and off since I was 19. I have cooked in London, Berlin and Melbourne and am fully-qualified. I have never opened a restaurant with someone before so it’s a new challenge.”

Ross said they are currently working on improving the courtyard garden at the back of the premises and hopes to have live music nights again once that is finished.

He added: “We have had some great feedback on the food, everyone has been loving it.”

