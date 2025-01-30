Call to businesses and customers to sign up to Fife Gift Card

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A way to shop local is being pushed back into the spotlight.

Fife Gift Card is designed to support local businesses - and encourage people to spend on their their community.

The multi-store gift card gives customers and employers with an easy way to choose local, and is a proven way to drive footfall and spend with local independent businesses.

It works in the same way as any other gift card, but instead of having to shop in one place, it opens up a range of businesses locally, from hair and beauty salons to family-owned bars and restaurants and unique gift shops. Businesses have welcomed this initiative that is backed by Fife Council.

The gift card encourages local spending (Pic: Fife Council)

Recent new independent businesses recruited to the programme in the latter half of 2024 included K9 Active, Rosyth; Bonkers, St Andrews; AYT Foods, Dunfermline; Foursticks Framing and Gallery, Falkland, and Khee, Leven.

For new businesses joining, it's easy to accept and it works on the Mastercard payment platform so there’s no requirement for new equipment.

As well as retaining spend in the local economy and encouraging customers to #thinklocal and #supportlocal, it opens up the possibility of new business with 50% of customers taking the chance to visit a participating Fife business for the first time. This can generate increased sales especially when gift cards are redeemed, customers spend up to an additional 65% of the card’s value.

You can sign sign as a business at www.fifegiftcard.com.