The call comes from Willie Rennie MSP as part of the roll out of the initiative.

The Scotland Loves Local Campaign is led by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) and the gift card scheme is being delivered with Perth-based fintech specialist Miconex, with support from the Scottish Government.

Mr Rennie said: “This is a good idea and great news for businesses across Fife.

The gift card aims to support local businesses

“Spending locally helps secure jobs and build more sustainable and vibrant communities for the future.

“I encourage all businesses to sign up to the gift card scheme, which will give people across the region a chance to show their support for all our fantastic local producers, suppliers and retailers in Fife.”

Phil Prentice, STP chief officer said: “We have never valued local life, the people and businesses around us more.

“The Scotland Loves Local Gift Card initiative embraces that.

“We can’t wait to see people loving local life by using their region’s gift card, whether that be while out shopping, meeting friends for a coffee or meal - or making a day of it and doing it all. This is an ideal way of supporting the brilliant businesses in our communities.

“These gift cards will be a remarkably powerful way of unlocking spending potential - and keeping that money in local communities for longer.”

Businesses are being urged to sign-up in order to receive payments via the gift card at www.lovelocal.scot/giftcard

