'Campaigner of year' award for Fife councillor
St Andrews and Strathkinness councillor Jane Ann Liston was named Railfuture Campaigner of the Year at a ceremony in Holyrood last week.
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie congratulated her on the award.
Railfuture, which campaigns for better railways held its awards in the Parliament. Jane Ann Liston was named Campaigner of the Year for her work on the St Andrews Rail Link campaign as well as her efforts for other enhancements to rail services in Scotland.
Councillor Liston said: “I was delighted to receive this award. Campaigning for the return of the railway to St Andrews has taken a lot of time and energy but the case is stronger than ever.”
"I have been encouraged by recent developments and hope that we now make faster progress to achieving necessary improvements to rail services in North East Fife.”
Willie Rennie added: “Congratulations to Jane Ann on this well-deserved award. She has been a tireless campaigner over many years and believes passionately in improving railway services.”