Campsite at Fife beauty spot wins 'Best Campsite in Scotland' award

The campsite.

Silverburn Park Campsite has been voted Best Campsite in Scotland 2020/21 in the Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards.

The campsite re-opened last year after a period of refurbishment by new owners Fife Employment Access Trust (FEAT) as a place of quiet reflection and enjoyment.

The Corporate Livewire Prestige Awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

All shortlisted companies put forward are asked to support their nomination with evidence of their work, positive feedback from their visitors, information on previous accreditation and recognition as well as highlighting the most outstanding parts of their businesses. The winners are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas.

Park leaseholders FEAT supported its nomination with evidence of the ongoing work at the park and the positive feedback from visitors, as well as highlighting outstanding parts of Flax Mill Project, which aims to see the former flax mill renovated into a multi-million pound visitor centre and community hub in early 2026.

Silverburn Campsite is only 400 metres from the Fife Coastal Path and within easy walking or cycling distance of Leven Beach and the amenities of Leven town centre.

It has three heated glamping eco-pods and space for four campervans and twelve tents. The site is also dog friendly and has a communal fire pit with log seating and braziers for individual firesides with bundles complete with logs, kindling, firelighters and marshmallows.

Scotty Williamson, deputy campsite manager of Silverburn Park Campsite, said: "We are so thrilled to receive this award as we have been working so hard during the pandemic to keep pushing forward with our plans to make Silverburn a destination worth getting off the train for in 2025 when the railway arrives at Leven.

"It seems to be working too as visitors have increased fivefold since lockdown started, meaning we have had more than 200,000 people here last year.”