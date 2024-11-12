Car company names site in  Fife to store up to 30,000 vehicles

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:28 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 10:29 BST

A car company is expanding into Fife with a new operation centre with capacity to store up to 30,000 vehicles.

Copart UK, an online vehicle remarketing and recycling business, has unveiled plans for a new 25-acre site at Pitreavie Business Park in Dunfermline to support its growth in Scotland. It already has bases in East Kilbride and Whitburn.

The Fife centre, which would provide annual storage capacity for around 30,000 vehicles, could launch next year.

Jane Pocock, chief executive of Copart UK and Ireland, said: “We’re excited to increase our operational capabilities for customers and buyers in Scotland, whilst continuously driving down road miles and carbon emissions by being closer to our customers. The storage capacity at our new Dunfermline site will support the ever-increasing demand for EV handling and will enable us to offer our fast and efficient emergency response services to extreme weather events which can typically affect our customers in Scotland.”

