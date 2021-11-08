Cardenden concrete plant bought by Tillicoultry Quarries
A concrete plant in Cardenden has been purchased as part of a package by Tillicoultry Quarries.
The firm finalised the purchase of four new site locations from CEMEX.
Alongside the Fife plant, the three other sites are located at Perth, Dundee, and Greenock.
The acquisition of the four new sites includes eight new employees and increases Tillicoultry Quarries’ geographic reach for ready-mixed concrete products.
Wallace Menzies, Director of Tillicoultry Quarries, said: “The purchase of these four new sites is testament to Tillicoultry Quarries’ continuous commitment to build on and invest in our existing capabilities and gives us the opportunity to extend our market coverage for ready mixed concrete products.
“In the last ten years Tillicoultry Quarries has seen a number of key strategic acquisitions. We have the optimal infrastructure and an experienced team in place to ensure a seamless takeover and we look forward to investing further in these locations.”