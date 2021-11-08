Cardenden concrete plant bought by Tillicoultry Quarries

The site has been bought by new owners.

The firm finalised the purchase of four new site locations from CEMEX.

Alongside the Fife plant, the three other sites are located at Perth, Dundee, and Greenock.

The acquisition of the four new sites includes eight new employees and increases Tillicoultry Quarries’ geographic reach for ready-mixed concrete products.

Wallace Menzies, Director of Tillicoultry Quarries, said: “The purchase of these four new sites is testament to Tillicoultry Quarries’ continuous commitment to build on and invest in our existing capabilities and gives us the opportunity to extend our market coverage for ready mixed concrete products.