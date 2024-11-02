A Kirkcaldy man has reached a milestone in his career with a local family run firm.

Lewis Young has recently achieved his Transport Manager Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC), with food wholesaler, Fife Creamery.

After joining FC as a delivery driver just over two years ago, the 37-year old quickly demonstrated exceptional abilities and a strong work ethic. His rapid progression led to a promotion to lead driver in November 2022, where he excelled in the role from vehicle safety and servicing management to customer service and new driver training.

Recognising his potential, the transport team at Fife Creamery encouraged Lewis to pursue the transport manager qualification. He successfully completed a rigorous two-week course at Forth Valley College in Falkirk this past June.

Lewis Young at Fife Creamery (Pic: Submitted)

Lewis said, “The IAO Level 3 Certificate of Professional Competence for Transport Managers (Road Haulage) was a very challenging course, and I am delighted to have obtained this qualification. I would also like to thank the business owners, along with the Transport team members - without their support and trust my achievement would not been possible.”

The next steps will see Lewis added to Fife Creamery’s operator’s license as an additional transport manager.

Steve Appolinari, managing director, said, “In the short time that Lewis has worked within the transport department at Fife Creamery, it has been clear to see he has an aptitude to absorb learnings and bring real value to the roles he has been tasked with. Our business has a well-documented reputation for developing talented employees, Lewis is one such employee and we are proud he is part of our team.”