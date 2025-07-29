Celebrant Offers £100 wake support to bereaved families

A celebrant working in Fife has announced he will provide £100 towards wake expenses for every family he serves, as new figures reveal the escalating cost of funerals across the UK.

Angus Carnie, who operates as an independent celebrant across Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth, said the initiative aims to ease financial pressures on grieving families at a time when funeral expenses have never been higher.

According to the latest SunLife Cost of Dying report, the average simple attended funeral now costs £4,285 in the UK, while total dying-related expenses have climbed to a record £9,797. The figures represent a significant burden for many families already coping with bereavement.

The rising costs have led to an increase in families choosing direct cremation, which now accounts for around 20% of UK cremations in 2025. However, many still seek meaningful memorial services to mark their loved one's life.

Angus Carnie, founder of Funeral Celebrant Dundee, said: "I want to remove even a little of the financial worry so families can focus on what matters: honouring a life, sharing stories, and beginning to heal."

The £100 contribution can be used flexibly for venue hire, food, drinks or other wake-related expenses without restrictions. Carnie, who is fully qualified and insured, works independently from funeral directors and creates bespoke ceremonies tailored to individual families' needs and beliefs.

His service includes personal consultations with families and optional obituary listings on his website. Each ceremony is written from scratch, whether families prefer religious, non-religious, spiritual or informal approaches.

The celebrant said the wake contribution reflects recognition of the important role memorial gatherings play in the grieving process, providing opportunities for communities to share memories and support each other through loss.

Carnie operates throughout the region, working with any funeral director chosen by families to ensure ceremonies reflect the unique stories and wishes of those in his care.