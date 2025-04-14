Celebrating two years of delicious memories with Don Basilico

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two years ago, the idea of bringing authentic Italian pizza to the streets of Kirkcaldy took shape, and today, Don Basilico stands proudly, having served countless slices of tradition and flavour to our wonderful community.

This milestone would not have been possible without the incredible support and loyalty of each and every one of you. From the bottom of our hearts, we extend our sincerest gratitude for welcoming us into your lives and making Don Basilico a part of your Kirkcaldy experience. Your enthusiasm for our traditional Italian pizzas has been the driving force behind our journey, and for that, we are eternally thankful. We appreciate you choosing a small, local business, and your continued support truly means the world to us.

The journey of Don Basilico from a simple pizza van to a cherished part of the Kirkcaldy food scene has been an adventure filled with hard work, passion, and the unwavering belief in the quality of our product. We started with a vision, to share our love for authentic Italian pizza, and the warm reception we have received from the Kirkcaldy community has been truly humbling. There have been challenges along the way, as is the case with any small business, but the encouragement and positive feedback from our customers have always spurred us on. We have celebrated small victories and learned from every experience, always striving to improve our products.

The simple act of choosing our pizza for your family dinners, weekend treats, or even for small events has had a profound impact on our ability to grow and continue doing what we love. When you choose Don Basilico, you are directly contributing to the livelihood of a local business, which is essential for any small business to thrive in the long run.

We took part at numerous event around Scotland

At Don Basilico, our passion lies in crafting pizzas that stay true to the rich culinary heritage of Italy. We believe that the secret to an exceptional pizza lies in the quality of the ingredients and the time-honoured methods of preparation. That's why we are committed to using the best ingredients possible, to bring you a genuine taste of Italy right here in Kirkcaldy. This focus on authenticity is not just a marketing point for us; it's a core value that we believe resonates with our customers who appreciate the difference that quality and tradition make.

As we look to the future, our promise to you remains the same: to continue serving authentic, high-quality Italian pizza made with passion and the finest ingredients. We are always looking for ways to enhance your Don Basilico experience, whether it's through new menu additions or simply by providing the same friendly service you have come to expect. We encourage you to stay connected with us through our social media channels and by visiting our van regularly to keep up with the latest news and any exciting developments.

We cherish the relationships we have built and look forward to many more years of serving you our traditional Italian pizzas. We are excited to continue this journey with you and remain a part of your delicious memories in Kirkcaldy.

For those who don’t know us, you can easily find our red van parked in Rosemount Avenue in Kirkcaldy, at the bottom of Dunnikier Estate every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 4.30pm to 8.30pm for collection or delivery, check our menu on www.donbasilico.co.uk.